Target Hospitality (TH) Research Coverage Started at Northland Securities

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TH. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.59 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.72.

TH stock opened at $9.93 on Monday. Target Hospitality has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $12.11.

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.98 million for the quarter.

In related news, insider Troy C. Schrenk bought 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $34,976.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew P. Studdert bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.78 per share, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 41,200 shares of company stock worth $443,496 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. Finally, Arrowgrass Capital Partners US LP acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,550,000.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

