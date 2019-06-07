Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) Shares Sold by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Samson Capital Management LLC now owns 127,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 23,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 506,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,058,000 after purchasing an additional 118,600 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 5,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

NYSE:TRGP traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $38.94. 31,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,289,424. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.70 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58. Targa Resources Corp has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $59.21.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,820.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.05.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Robert B. Evans bought 51,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.38 per share, for a total transaction of $2,024,919.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,366.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/07/targa-resources-corp-trgp-shares-sold-by-institutional-family-asset-management-llc.html.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Read More: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.