Talanx (TLX) PT Set at €39.50 by HSBC

HSBC set a €39.50 ($45.93) price target on Talanx (ETR:TLX) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.50 ($45.93) target price on shares of Talanx and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on shares of Talanx and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Nord/LB set a €38.50 ($44.77) target price on shares of Talanx and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Oddo Bhf set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on shares of Talanx and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Talanx in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €37.24 ($43.30).

Shares of TLX opened at €36.16 ($42.05) on Monday. Talanx has a 12 month low of €28.64 ($33.30) and a 12 month high of €37.20 ($43.26). The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion and a PE ratio of 12.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.94.

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

