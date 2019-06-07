TAL Education Group (TAL) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its stake in TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 365,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,170 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in TAL Education Group were worth $13,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TAL. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in TAL Education Group by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TAL. ValuEngine lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAL Education Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.32.

Shares of TAL Education Group stock opened at $34.37 on Friday. TAL Education Group has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $47.63. The stock has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 56.34 and a beta of 0.28.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $726.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “TAL Education Group (TAL) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/07/tal-education-group-tal-shares-sold-by-banco-santander-s-a.html.

TAL Education Group Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

Featured Article: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL).

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.