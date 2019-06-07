Tableau Software (DATA) PT Raised to $165.00 at KeyCorp

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $158.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tableau Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Tableau Software from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Tableau Software in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tableau Software in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Tableau Software in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tableau Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.52.

Get Tableau Software alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DATA opened at $117.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.71 and a beta of 1.19. Tableau Software has a 52 week low of $92.01 and a 52 week high of $136.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $282.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.24 million. Tableau Software had a negative net margin of 27.58% and a negative return on equity of 25.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tableau Software will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam Selipsky sold 5,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.17, for a total transaction of $641,221.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,366,572.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mcadam sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.17, for a total transaction of $1,817,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,446.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,781 shares of company stock worth $6,962,045 in the last three months. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DATA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Tableau Software by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,984,077 shares of the software company’s stock worth $478,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tableau Software by 30.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,997,006 shares of the software company’s stock worth $636,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,835 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in Tableau Software by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,412,405 shares of the software company’s stock worth $289,489,000 after acquiring an additional 934,635 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tableau Software during the fourth quarter worth about $88,709,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Tableau Software by 18,501.8% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 536,291 shares of the software company’s stock worth $68,259,000 after acquiring an additional 533,408 shares in the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tableau Software Company Profile

Tableau Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service, powerful analytics product with data; Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform for organizations; Tableau Online, a hosted software-as-a-service version of Tableau Server; Tableau Prep, a data preparation product for combining, shaping, and cleaning data; and Tableau Public, a cloud-based platform for analyzing and sharing public data.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tableau Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tableau Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.