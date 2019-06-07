SYSCO Co. (SYY) Shares Bought by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $8,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 14.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 958,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,999,000 after purchasing an additional 117,728 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 52.8% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 2.8% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 52,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 3.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,625,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,302,000 after purchasing an additional 197,233 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SYSCO news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 707,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $46,874,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

SYSCO stock opened at $70.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30. SYSCO Co. has a 12 month low of $59.44 and a 12 month high of $75.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.55.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.66% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SYSCO from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on SYSCO from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on SYSCO to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. SYSCO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

