Swiss National Bank Cuts Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545,419 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $39,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5,021.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,029,933 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,300 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Shares of AKAM opened at $79.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.63. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $86.19.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $706.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.33 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.47.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $404,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $106,236.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,063 shares of company stock valued at $4,743,984 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/07/swiss-national-bank-cuts-stake-in-akamai-technologies-inc-akam.html.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.