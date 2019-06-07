Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (SMFG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC., is a financial holding company established through a share transfer from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation. As a holding company, SMFG has functions such as strategic planning, management, resource allocation, strategic planning of information systems, financial management, investor relations, risk management, human resource management for group executives, and business auditing of the group as a whole. Sumitomo Mitsui Card Company, Limited, SMBC Leasing Company, Limited, SMBC Friend Securities and The Japan Research Institute are wholly-owned subsidiaries of SMFG. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp stock opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp has a 52 week low of $6.32 and a 52 week high of $8.47. The company has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.23.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,315,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,246,000 after purchasing an additional 35,327 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 46,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 31,630 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

