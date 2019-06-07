Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Kimberly Clark Call Options (KMB)

Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 20,971 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,137% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,695 call options.

Several analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Kimberly Clark in a research note on Monday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.24.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $133.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Kimberly Clark has a fifty-two week low of $99.36 and a fifty-two week high of $134.10.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 5,637.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. Kimberly Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.33%.

In related news, SVP Sandra Macquillan sold 5,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.15, for a total transaction of $679,317.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,936.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas J. Falk sold 303,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total value of $38,147,611.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,519,878.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 446,313 shares of company stock worth $56,436,155 in the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 8.9% during the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 81,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $337,207,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 45.5% during the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 18.3% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

