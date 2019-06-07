Stingray Group (RAY.A) Price Target Cut to C$9.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.80% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$11.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 8th.

RAY.A stock traded up C$0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting C$5.89. 57,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,612. Stingray Group has a one year low of C$7.19 and a one year high of C$10.59.

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

