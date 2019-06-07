Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) Insider Purchases $149,986.20 in Stock

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) insider Glenn Pushis bought 5,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $149,986.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 91,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,381.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Steel Dynamics stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.04. The stock had a trading volume of 140,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,525,305. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $51.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 269,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after buying an additional 17,219 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 697,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,965,000 after buying an additional 103,500 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 81,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 9,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub cut Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Macquarie set a $36.00 price target on Steel Dynamics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price target on Steel Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

