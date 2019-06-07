State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Takes $164,000 Position in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. 49.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMC stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 85.31 and a beta of 1.11. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. AMC Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 615.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. TheStreet cut AMC Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark decreased their price target on AMC Entertainment from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on AMC Entertainment from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.78.

In other news, Director Raymond C. Stachowiak acquired 160,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $438,326.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

