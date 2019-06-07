Stamps.com (STMP) Shares Up 6.3%

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.30 and last traded at $37.25. 639,507 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,146,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.04.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STMP. BidaskClub cut Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of Stamps.com in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Craig Hallum cut Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Stamps.com to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $645.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.06 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 23.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:STMP)

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

