Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (SPWH) Receives $7.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.83.

SPWH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. BidaskClub lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.60. 306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,745. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $6.69. The firm has a market cap of $154.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPWH. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter valued at about $5,819,000. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,201,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after acquiring an additional 664,573 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 596.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 367,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 314,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 19.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,837,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,748,000 after acquiring an additional 295,727 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 19.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,837,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,748,000 after acquiring an additional 295,727 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

