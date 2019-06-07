Spectre.ai Utility Token Reaches One Day Volume of $1,776.00 (SXUT)

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CURRENCY:SXUT) traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 7th. Over the last week, Spectre.ai Utility Token has traded up 136.6% against the US dollar. Spectre.ai Utility Token has a total market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $1,776.00 worth of Spectre.ai Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectre.ai Utility Token token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001327 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bibox and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $747.83 or 0.09411118 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00038896 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000143 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001678 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00013576 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Spectre.ai Utility Token Profile

Spectre.ai Utility Token (SXUT) is a token. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s total supply is 42,980,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,529,558 tokens. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI . The official website for Spectre.ai Utility Token is www.spectre.ai

Buying and Selling Spectre.ai Utility Token

Spectre.ai Utility Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectre.ai Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectre.ai Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

