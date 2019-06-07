SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Position Lessened by Sitrin Capital Management LLC

Sitrin Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 9.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,766 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up about 4.0% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $7,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 5.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,474,000. Financial Services Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,039,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 181,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,230,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPY opened at $284.80 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $233.76 and a twelve month high of $294.95.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

