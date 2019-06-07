Sonos (SONO) Trading 6% Higher

Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) traded up 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.42 and last traded at $10.42. 853,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 1,315,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Sonos from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Sonos in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -43.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
In other news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 517,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $5,444,095.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Giannetto sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $298,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 602,992 shares of company stock valued at $6,391,146 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SONO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Sonos by 610.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sonos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Sonos by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Sonos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Sonos by 4,725.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. 59.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sonos Company Profile (NASDAQ:SONO)
Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.
