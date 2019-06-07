Soniq Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $234.00 (SONIQ)

Soniq (CURRENCY:SONIQ) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. Over the last seven days, Soniq has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Soniq token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Livecoin. Soniq has a market cap of $91,479.00 and approximately $234.00 worth of Soniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00567928 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00040458 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002620 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000063 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000232 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001886 BTC.

About Soniq

Soniq (CRYPTO:SONIQ) is a token. Soniq’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Soniq’s official Twitter account is @soniqproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Soniq is soniqproject.com . The Reddit community for Soniq is /r/soniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Soniq

Soniq can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soniq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Soniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

