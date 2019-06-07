Snovio (SNOV) Trading Down 11% Over Last 7 Days

Snovio (CURRENCY:SNOV) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 7th. Snovio has a market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $22,921.00 worth of Snovio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Snovio has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. One Snovio token can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Tidex, Bibox and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005286 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00399778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.44 or 0.02493447 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012641 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001583 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000419 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00152306 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004267 BTC.

Snovio Profile

Snovio’s genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Snovio’s total supply is 651,129,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,980,448 tokens. The Reddit community for Snovio is /r/snovio_ico . Snovio’s official Twitter account is @snovio_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Snovio is medium.com/@ico_snovio . The official website for Snovio is tokensale.snov.io

Buying and Selling Snovio

Snovio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Bibox, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snovio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snovio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Snovio using one of the exchanges listed above.

