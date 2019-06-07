Snap Inc (SNAP) CEO Sells $17,529,933.20 in Stock

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) CEO Evan Spiegel sold 1,493,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $17,529,933.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,496,734 shares in the company, valued at $839,371,657.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $13.82 on Friday. Snap Inc has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $14.47. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 0.84.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Snap had a negative return on equity of 47.71% and a negative net margin of 92.94%. The company had revenue of $320.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Snap Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth $8,059,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth $406,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 51.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 15,234 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 5,462.3% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 145,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 142,565 shares during the period. Finally, EMS Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth $48,882,000. 26.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SNAP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Snap in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Group downgraded Snap from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Pivotal Research started coverage on Snap in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.65.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

