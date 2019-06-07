Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Lowered to “Hold” at Argus

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) was downgraded by Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Skyworks Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.27.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $69.43 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $60.12 and a 1-year high of $104.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $810.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.52 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 29.06%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Liam Griffin sold 19,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total transaction of $1,624,344.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter L. Gammel sold 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $194,686.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,930.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,315 shares of company stock valued at $9,981,691 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,517,246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $290,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.