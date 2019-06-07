Skechers USA Inc (SKX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.70.

SKX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Cfra downgraded shares of Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Skechers USA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Skechers USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd.

Skechers USA stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,612,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,718. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.66. Skechers USA has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $35.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The textile maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). Skechers USA had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skechers USA will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 30,000 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $969,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 9,693 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $302,130.81. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 64,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,480.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,690 shares of company stock valued at $4,826,486 in the last ninety days. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accident Compensation Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 71,230 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers USA during the 1st quarter worth about $4,433,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 615.1% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 441,399 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,835,000 after buying an additional 379,673 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Skechers USA during the 1st quarter worth about $1,215,000. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

