Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.63.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

In other news, Director Daniel C. Keith sold 13,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total transaction of $749,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman David B. Amy sold 22,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $845,588.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,261 shares of company stock worth $7,150,188. Corporate insiders own 29.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

SBGI stock opened at $52.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.25. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $66.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $722.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.94 million. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

