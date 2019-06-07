Simmons Bank Raises Stake in Genuine Parts (GPC)

Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 967.7% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

NYSE:GPC traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,395. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $90.37 and a 12 month high of $115.20.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.7625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.70%.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Scott Sonnemaker acquired 5,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.01 per share, for a total transaction of $495,050.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

