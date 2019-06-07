Simmons Bank Grows Holdings in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)

Simmons Bank boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,833 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,528,463 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,373,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,245 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,232,287 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,038,884,000 after purchasing an additional 59,458 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,587,857 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,160,994,000 after purchasing an additional 23,673 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,990,944 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $405,201,000 after purchasing an additional 566,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 28,126.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,981,881 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.43.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,700 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total transaction of $173,094.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,949,216.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 5,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.18, for a total value of $560,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 117,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,137,063.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,050 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,058. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FANG traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $97.45. 43,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742,797. Diamondback Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $85.19 and a fifty-two week high of $140.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.83.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $864.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 80.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.78%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

