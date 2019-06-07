Siemens (SIEGY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIEMENS AG-ADR is the world’s largest supplier of products, systems, solutions and services for industrial automation and building technology. This business area includes Automation and Drives Industrial Solutions and Services Siemens Dematic Siemens Building Technologies AG. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Siemens from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised Siemens from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Siemens from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Siemens has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SIEGY opened at $58.47 on Wednesday. Siemens has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $70.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.27. Siemens had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $23.78 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Siemens will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

