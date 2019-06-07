Sidoti Downgrades Universal Electronics (UEIC) to Neutral

Sidoti lowered shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UEIC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. B. Riley set a $53.00 price target on shares of Universal Electronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Universal Electronics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.33.

Universal Electronics stock opened at $36.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $517.26 million, a PE ratio of 42.99, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.39. Universal Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $47.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $184.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.69 million. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 4.27%. Research analysts expect that Universal Electronics will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Menno Koopmans sold 1,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $65,557.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,267.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J C. Sparkman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $44,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,132,019.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 363.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Universal Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $476,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Universal Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,988,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter.

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

