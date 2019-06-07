Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Shares Down 7.6%

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)’s share price dropped 7.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.88 and last traded at $24.94. Approximately 574,939 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 466,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.99.

SCVL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Sidoti raised Shoe Carnival from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $373.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $253.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.24 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Gerstel sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $43,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,699. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Shoe Carnival by 1,066.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Shoe Carnival by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. 97.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/07/shoe-carnival-scvl-shares-down-7-6.html.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.