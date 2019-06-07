Sheets Smith Wealth Management Invests $491,000 in Fiserv Inc (FISV) Stock

Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Fiserv by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $177,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 371,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,038,609.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kim M. Robak sold 10,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $948,757.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,448,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,904 shares of company stock valued at $8,738,657. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $90.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,692,118. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Fiserv Inc has a 1 year low of $68.45 and a 1 year high of $91.19. The firm has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 50.83% and a net margin of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.60.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

