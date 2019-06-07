Sheets Smith Wealth Management Increases Position in HubSpot Inc (HUBS)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 11.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,499 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Ffcm LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

In related news, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $70,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.73, for a total value of $4,218,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 777,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,169,014.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,775 shares of company stock worth $9,337,714. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on HubSpot from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on HubSpot from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on HubSpot to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.50.

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded up $4.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $173.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. HubSpot Inc has a 12-month low of $108.39 and a 12-month high of $192.49. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.91 and a beta of 1.86.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $151.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot Inc will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Sheets Smith Wealth Management Increases Position in HubSpot Inc (HUBS)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/07/sheets-smith-wealth-management-increases-position-in-hubspot-inc-hubs.html.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.