Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) Position Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,615,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $33,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,837,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,059,000 after acquiring an additional 453,652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,911,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,315 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,649,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,934 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,823,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,506,000 after purchasing an additional 538,883 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,477,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,960 shares during the period. 52.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SJR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 price target on Shaw Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet upgraded Shaw Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

SJR opened at $20.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.78. Shaw Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

