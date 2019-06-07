SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Position in Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 60.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,321 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 257.1% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.52.

VRNS opened at $61.16 on Friday. Varonis Systems Inc has a one year low of $48.67 and a one year high of $83.10.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.36 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 13.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Varonis Systems Inc will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Bass sold 42,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $3,076,856.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,713,505.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Varonis Systems Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

