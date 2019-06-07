SG Americas Securities LLC Has $161,000 Stake in Akcea Therapeutics Inc (AKCA)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA) by 47.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Akcea Therapeutics were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 34,668 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Akcea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $2,245,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Akcea Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,156,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

AKCA opened at $21.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.61. Akcea Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $40.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.63.

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.90). Akcea Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 79.88% and a negative return on equity of 54.63%. The firm had revenue of $163.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 857.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Akcea Therapeutics Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeff Marc Goldberg sold 50,000 shares of Akcea Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total transaction of $1,585,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paula Soteropoulos sold 31,787 shares of Akcea Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $1,020,680.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,787 shares of company stock worth $3,557,481. 3.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AKCA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akcea Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.40.

Akcea Therapeutics Profile

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious and rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers TEGSEDI, which is designed to reduce the production of transthyretin protein. It develops WAYLIVRA, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

