Secureworks (SCWX) Given Sell Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Secureworks from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Secureworks from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Secureworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Secureworks presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.22.

SCWX stock opened at $13.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.00 and a beta of 1.40. Secureworks has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $24.91.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Secureworks had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $132.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Secureworks will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Secureworks by 363.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Secureworks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Secureworks by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Secureworks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC grew its holdings in Secureworks by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 7,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. 10.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Secureworks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

