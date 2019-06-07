Secureworks (SCWX) Given Sell Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Secureworks from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Secureworks from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Secureworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Secureworks presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.22.
SCWX stock opened at $13.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.00 and a beta of 1.40. Secureworks has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $24.91.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Secureworks by 363.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Secureworks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Secureworks by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Secureworks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC grew its holdings in Secureworks by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 7,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. 10.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Secureworks Company Profile
SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.
