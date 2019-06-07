SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS) Stake Boosted by NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 67.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SEAS. TheStreet downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp set a $37.00 target price on SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley set a $36.00 target price on SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.41.

SEAS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.84. 96,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,942,140. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.41. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $32.73.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.91 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.73) EPS. Analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, major shareholder Alliance Group Ltd Pacific sold 18,829,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $502,945,934.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

