Seaport Global Securities Begins Coverage on Select Interior Concepts (SIC)

Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.40% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of SIC opened at $10.04 on Friday. Select Interior Concepts has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $14.73.

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.60 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Select Interior Concepts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Select Interior Concepts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in Select Interior Concepts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter.

