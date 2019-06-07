Sealed Air Corp (SEE) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 3,131,000.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 31,310 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,025,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $723,724,000 after purchasing an additional 558,305 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 109,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 304,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 9,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 167,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,526,070. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SEE stock opened at $44.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17. Sealed Air Corp has a fifty-two week low of $30.22 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 112.27% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 25.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 target price on Sealed Air and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sealed Air to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sealed Air from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sealed Air currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

