Seagate Technology PLC (STX) Position Cut by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. cut its position in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 97.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 527 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 18,082 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $25,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at $731,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1,956.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.2% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 61,358 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 5.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 52,832 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at $1,034,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 99,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total transaction of $4,932,950.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on STX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $44.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.66. Seagate Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $35.38 and a twelve month high of $59.93.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 90.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

