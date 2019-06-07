Science Group PLC (LON:SAG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 192 ($2.51) and last traded at GBX 195 ($2.55), with a volume of 6518 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 202 ($2.64).

The stock has a market capitalization of $76.84 million and a PE ratio of 18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.98, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.67.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Science Group (SAG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $192.00” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/07/science-group-sag-hits-new-12-month-low-at-192-00.html.

Science Group Company Profile (LON:SAG)

Science Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers science and technology-based consultancy services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides applied science, product development, technology advisory, and regulatory services to medical, food and beverage, consumer, industrial, oil and gas, and chemical markets.

Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Science Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.