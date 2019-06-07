Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors Inc.

Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNDE. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 33,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,210,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $27.91. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,679. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $29.76.

