Sawtooth Solutions LLC Invests $701,000 in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA) Stock

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RGA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 13,803.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,536,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,304 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.14. The stock had a trading volume of 69 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,734. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 12 month low of $127.84 and a 12 month high of $153.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.02). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 13.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RGA. ValuEngine upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.43.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP Alain Neemeh sold 3,668 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $542,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,548,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Sawtooth Solutions LLC Invests $701,000 in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA) Stock” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/07/sawtooth-solutions-llc-invests-701000-in-reinsurance-group-of-america-inc-rga-stock.html.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.