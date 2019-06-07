Saul Centers Inc (BFS) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 98,590 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $13,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $435,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after buying an additional 15,349 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,938,000 after buying an additional 14,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

BFS stock opened at $55.48 on Friday. Saul Centers Inc has a twelve month low of $45.49 and a twelve month high of $60.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.35). Saul Centers had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $59.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.21 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Saul Centers Inc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Charles W. Sherren, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $545,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,805.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO B Francis Saul II purchased 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.77 per share, for a total transaction of $40,327.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 38,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,896.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Saul Centers Inc (BFS) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/07/saul-centers-inc-bfs-shares-sold-by-jpmorgan-chase-co.html.

Saul Centers Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.