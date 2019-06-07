SAP SE (SAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.50 Billion

Brokerages expect that SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) will announce sales of $7.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SAP’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.33 billion and the highest is $7.62 billion. SAP posted sales of $7.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SAP will report full-year sales of $30.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.36 billion to $31.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $32.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.20 billion to $33.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SAP.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The software maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. SAP had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAP shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SAP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. SAP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.22.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in SAP during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in SAP during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in SAP during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SAP during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in SAP during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $126.49 on Friday. SAP has a 1 year low of $94.81 and a 1 year high of $130.16. The firm has a market cap of $154.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.6961 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Recommended Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SAP (SAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.