SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.29, but opened at $0.52. SandRidge Mississippian Trust II shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 2637 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $25.86 million, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.41.

Get SandRidge Mississippian Trust II alerts:

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter. SandRidge Mississippian Trust II had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 69.08%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 27.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SandRidge Mississippian Trust II stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDR) by 325.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,550 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.07% of SandRidge Mississippian Trust II worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (SDR) Shares Gap Down to $0.52” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/07/sandridge-mississippian-trust-ii-sdr-shares-gap-down-to-0-52.html.

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II Company Profile (NYSE:SDR)

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II holds royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company's properties are located in the Mississippian formation in Alfalfa, Grant, Kay, Noble, and Woods counties in northern Oklahoma and Barber; and Comanche, Harper, and Sumner counties in southern Kansas.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Mississippian Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Mississippian Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.