Royce & Associates LP Cuts Stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $40,623,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 403,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,380,000 after purchasing an additional 232,008 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 563,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,963,000 after purchasing an additional 207,078 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 250.2% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 209,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,879,000 after purchasing an additional 149,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,906,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFSC stock opened at $40.29 on Friday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a twelve month low of $36.09 and a twelve month high of $58.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $61.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.48 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 13.50%. On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.51%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

