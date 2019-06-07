Rotork (ROR) Receives “Underperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Rotork (LON:ROR)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

ROR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Rotork to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 325 ($4.25) in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 276 ($3.61) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.12) target price on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 315.85 ($4.13).

ROR opened at GBX 297 ($3.88) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Rotork has a 12 month low of GBX 232.60 ($3.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 363.20 ($4.75). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.29.

In other news, insider Jonathan Davis bought 484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 297 ($3.88) per share, for a total transaction of £1,437.48 ($1,878.32).

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

