Roth Capital Increases Joint (JYNT) Price Target to $23.00

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) had its target price lifted by Roth Capital from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Joint from a d rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson set a $21.00 price objective on Joint and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Joint to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Joint in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Joint from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Joint currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.80.

Shares of NASDAQ JYNT opened at $16.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $218.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 404.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.93. Joint has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 million. Joint had a return on equity of 109.02% and a net margin of 4.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Joint will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 10,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $167,727.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,457 shares in the company, valued at $254,422.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Joint by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after buying an additional 103,972 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Joint by 7.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 276,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 18,099 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Joint by 7.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 276,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 18,099 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Joint by 13.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 217,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 26,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Joint by 215.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 154,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 105,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

