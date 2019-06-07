Rollins, Inc. (ROL) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,373,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815,622 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Rollins by 3,207.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,105,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,042,003 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at $50,875,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Rollins by 13.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,698,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $709,998,000 after buying an additional 1,398,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rollins by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,374,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,615,000 after buying an additional 931,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John F. Wilson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,225,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 56.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $38.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.80 and a beta of 0.45. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $43.91.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $429.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.55 million. Rollins had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 31.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.15%.

ROL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura lowered their price objective on Rollins from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Rollins in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.90 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rollins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.48.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

