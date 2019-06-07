Rivulet Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 858,300 TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)

Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 858,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $69,308,000. TE Connectivity makes up about 6.5% of Rivulet Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 4.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 5.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 364,303 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,418,000 after purchasing an additional 18,018 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at $312,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 124.6% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 454,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,680,000 after purchasing an additional 252,036 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Advisors UK Ltd boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 38.8% in the first quarter. Tortoise Advisors UK Ltd now owns 33,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

In other news, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 26,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $2,547,357.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,401,989.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrence R. Curtin sold 128,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.20, for a total value of $12,128,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,132,329.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 299,383 shares of company stock worth $28,368,769 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.89. 283,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.90. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 12-month low of $69.84 and a 12-month high of $99.52.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.43.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/07/rivulet-capital-llc-acquires-shares-of-858300-te-connectivity-ltd-tel.html.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.