Riverside Resources (RRI) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Riverside Resources Inc. (CVE:RRI)’s share price fell 9.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 264,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 389% from the average session volume of 54,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 million and a PE ratio of -5.38.

Riverside Resources Company Profile (CVE:RRI)

Riverside Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of exploration and evaluation assets in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interest in Peñoles property that covers an area of approximately 6,862 hectares located in Durango, Mexico; a 100% interest the Tajitos gold project, which covers an area of 61 square kilometers located in Sonora, Mexico; the La Silla project that includes 2 mining concessions covering an area of 2,070.78 hectares located in Sinaloa, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Thor copper project, which covers an area of 128 square kilometers located in Sonora, Mexico.

